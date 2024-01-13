Julia Hart Credits Malakai Black With Helping Her Develop Her Current Character

Julia Hart underwent a serious character change when she joined the House of Black, and she recently discussed how Malakai Black helped her develop it. The AEW TBS Champion spoke with Busted Open Radio and talked about working with the House of Black leader on her darker character once she joined the group. You can check out a couple of highlights below (via Wrestling Inc):

On Black helping her develop her character:” “Malakai wanted me to present what my thought of his concept was and if I understood what he was doing. When I asked to join House of Black, he said ‘Come up with a promo and I’ll see what you’ve got.'”

On getting his advice on a promo: “When I finally showed him what I had, he was like ‘Yep.’ There was kind of like no more direction after that, he was just like ‘Yep, you get it.'”