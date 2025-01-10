Julia Hart Comments On Reports Of Malakai Black Potentially Exiting AEW

Julia Hart recently weighed in on reports that Malakai Black is believed to be finishing up with AEW. As reported, Black is believed to be finishing his run with the company and is expected to be a free agent in February or March. Hart was asked about her stablemate’s potential exit in an interview with Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture and said that she doesn’t know exactly what’s happening, but that the House of Black will be okay.

“I think we’ll be okay, and whatever he decides to do with his career is his business, and I wish him all the best no matter what,” Hart said (per Fightful). “He has been such a great rock for me, and I appreciate everything he’s ever done with me. But also the rumors aren’t confirmed or anything, so I don’t know what exactly is going on. Anything could be happening, we don’t know.”

She continued, “So it’s just a matter of whatever happens, happens, and I’m happy for him no matter what happens, and I think House of Black will be okay [laughs]. No matter what happens. I think I’ll keep destroying the women’s locker room [laughs], and Brody and Buddy will destroy the men’s locker room. Everything will be okay, and I am happy for everybody no matter what.”

Neither AEW nor Black have confirmed Black’s status at this time.