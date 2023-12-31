wrestling / News
Julia Hart Retains TBS Title at AEW Worlds End
After getting some help from Skye Blue, Julia Hart was able to retain the AEW TBS championship at Worlds End. Hart defended against Abadon under ‘house rules’, which meant that Abadon chose the stipulation. They decided that biting would be legal. Eventually Hart was able to take advantage of the distraction and hit a moonsault for the win.
Hart is in her first reign as TBS champion and has held the title for 43 days. She defeated Kris Statlander for the belt at Full Gear on November 18.
Can Abadon walk out of the @NassauColiseum as your NEW TBS Champion?
Will the House win tonight?
Julia Hart looks to leave #ANDSTILL the TBS Champion
Abadon stays one step ahead of Julia Hart!
No rope breaks = a relentless attack by the champion Julia Hart.
Big-time superplex by Julia Hart!
Skye Blue with the distraction at ringside!
