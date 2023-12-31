Julia Hart Retains TBS Title at AEW Worlds End

After getting some help from Skye Blue, Julia Hart was able to retain the AEW TBS championship at Worlds End. Hart defended against Abadon under ‘house rules’, which meant that Abadon chose the stipulation. They decided that biting would be legal. Eventually Hart was able to take advantage of the distraction and hit a moonsault for the win.

Hart is in her first reign as TBS champion and has held the title for 43 days. She defeated Kris Statlander for the belt at Full Gear on November 18.