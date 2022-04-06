Julia Hart Says Brian Pillman Pitched To Make Her Part of the Varsity Blonds

In an interview with Frances Lillian Bynum (via Fightful), Julia Hart spoke about making her AEW debut and how it was Brian Pillman’s idea to put her with the Varsity Blonds.

She said: “I wasn’t too nervous. I never get nervous in front of crowds just because I grew up in competitive cheer and you’re always in front of people. I knew I loved the crowd. I wasn’t necessarily nervous about the crowd. I was more so nervous about the people in the back seeing me for the first time; Tony Khan, Cody (Rhodes), all the wrestlers that know wrestling and know when I’m going to mess up. The fans don’t know. They just see wrestling. The people in the back, when you come back, they’re gonna be like, ‘You did this, this, and this wrong.’ I’m like, ‘Oh Gosh.’ I want to be as good as I can be. I don’t want to disappoint Cody. He just brought me in as one of his students. I don’t want to disappoint him. I want to impress Tony Khan and I want to impress myself. I was more nervous about the people in the back than being in front of people. I’m pretty sure my first match went pretty good. I remember Cody made me talk to Tony too. I was so nervous, ‘why is he making me talk to Tony? It’s my first day here.’ Pillman, part of the Varsity Blonds, he saw me and was like, ‘She’d be perfect to fit in our group. She should be part of our group.’ That’s how it came about. ‘She would fit in that group. She should work here so she can be with them.’ It made sense.“