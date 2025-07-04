wrestling / News
Julia Hart & Skye Blue Set For Pro Wrestling EVE Event In August
July 4, 2025 | Posted by
Julia Hart and Skye Blue are headed over to Pro Wrestling EVE for the company’s show in August. Will Ospreay announced on Friday that the two will make their debut for the women’s promotion, which will take place on August 23rd over Forbidden Door weekend.
Ospreay wrote:
“HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT
@Skyebyee & @TheJuliaHart making thier @ProWrestlingEVE debut during #forbiddendoor weekend
Saturday 23rd August | @BigPennySocial
http://EVEwrestling.com/tickets”
HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT @Skyebyee & @TheJuliaHart making thier @ProWrestlingEVE debut during #forbiddendoor weekend
Saturday 23rd August | @BigPennySocial
🎟️ https://t.co/vs5gwBSHpd pic.twitter.com/RhPw4s1nS4
— Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) July 4, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Konnan Critiques AEW’s Handling of Kota Ibushi Returning to TV
- Mark Henry Thinks It’s Time for Raquel Rodriguez To Get Out of the ‘Sidekick Conversations’ Following Her WWE Night of Champions Performance
- Bully Ray Evaluates How Fans Might React to Possible Issues for Goldberg vs. Gunther
- Kevin Nash On How His Starrcade ’98 Title Reign Should Have Played Out