Julia Hart & Skye Blue Set For Pro Wrestling EVE Event In August

July 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Julia Hart AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

Julia Hart and Skye Blue are headed over to Pro Wrestling EVE for the company’s show in August. Will Ospreay announced on Friday that the two will make their debut for the women’s promotion, which will take place on August 23rd over Forbidden Door weekend.

Ospreay wrote:

“HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT

@Skyebyee & @TheJuliaHart making thier @ProWrestlingEVE debut during #forbiddendoor weekend

Saturday 23rd August | @BigPennySocial

http://EVEwrestling.com/tickets”

