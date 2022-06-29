wrestling / News
Julia Hart Sports New Ring Attire After Joining House of Black
– Julia Hart was in action for last night’s edition of AEW Dark. It was her first match since she recently joined The House of Black at AEW Double or Nothing last month.
Julia Hart showed off her new look and ring attire for the match, which you can see below. She defeated Valentina Rossi via submission in a singles match.
Did you miss tonight's #AEWDark? Never fear, catch up right here!
▶️ https://t.co/AsEmIcgmFx
Courtesy of https://t.co/AHZWJm5EjF you could win $250 in Price cash just for downloading and installing the browser extension. Visit https://t.co/BxXTEGz4RD today to enter and win!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2022
The #HouseOfBlack's newest member @TheJuliaHart takes on @MafiosaRossi next on #AEWDark! Don't miss the action from our 150th episode: ▶️ https://t.co/AsEmIcxXx5
Presented by https://t.co/T2ZZ2RWZaK pic.twitter.com/nl0F1PhLW9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 28, 2022
.@TheJuliaHart locks in the submission and gets the victory tonight on #AEWDark! Catch the action from our 150th episode right here: ▶️ https://t.co/AsEmIcgmFx
Presented by https://t.co/T2ZZ2SeAzk pic.twitter.com/X82nywUNPP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 28, 2022
