wrestling / News

Julia Hart Sports New Ring Attire After Joining House of Black

June 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Double Or Nothing House of Black Julia Hart Image Credit: AEW

– Julia Hart was in action for last night’s edition of AEW Dark. It was her first match since she recently joined The House of Black at AEW Double or Nothing last month.

Julia Hart showed off her new look and ring attire for the match, which you can see below. She defeated Valentina Rossi via submission in a singles match.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dark, Julia Hart, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading