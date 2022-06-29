Julia Hart Sports New Ring Attire After Joining House of Black

– Julia Hart was in action for last night’s edition of AEW Dark. It was her first match since she recently joined The House of Black at AEW Double or Nothing last month.

Julia Hart showed off her new look and ring attire for the match, which you can see below. She defeated Valentina Rossi via submission in a singles match.

Did you miss tonight's #AEWDark? Never fear, catch up right here!

▶️ https://t.co/AsEmIcgmFx Courtesy of https://t.co/AHZWJm5EjF you could win $250 in Price cash just for downloading and installing the browser extension. Visit https://t.co/BxXTEGz4RD today to enter and win! pic.twitter.com/3ULr6dQfE4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2022