Julia Hart vs. Harley Cameron Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
January 16, 2025 | Posted by
Julia Hart and Harley Cameron will do battle on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. AEW announced on Thursday that the two will face off on Saturday’s Maximum Carnage episode of Collision, as you can see below.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs on TNT and Max, is:
* AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Texas Death Match: Hangman Page vs. Christopher Daniels
* The Death Riders & The Learning Tree vs. Cope, FTR, Powerhouse Hobbs & The Outrunners
* Harley Cameron vs. Julia Hart
