UPDATED: Two Matches Added to Tonight’s AEW Collision

March 1, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

UPDATE: Tony Khan has also announced a match between Swerve Strickland and Clark Connors for tonight’s AEW Collision.

Original: AEW President Tony Khan has announced a rematch between Julia Hart and Queen Aminata for tonight’s AEW Collision. The two faced each other on last week’s episode, which Hart won. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole
* FTR vs. Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly
* Big Bill & Bryan Keith vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Bandido
* Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata
* Swerve Strickland vs. Clark Connors
* We’ll hear from Kenny Omega
* An update on Toni Storm

Joseph Lee

