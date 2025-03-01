wrestling / News
UPDATED: Two Matches Added to Tonight’s AEW Collision
UPDATE: Tony Khan has also announced a match between Swerve Strickland and Clark Connors for tonight’s AEW Collision.
TONIGHT
Saturday #AEWCollision
8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + MAX@swerveconfident vs @ClarkConnors
NJPW’s Clark Connors is in AEW for a fight!
Before his bout vs @KingRicochet next Sunday, Swerve Strickland will fight Connors TONIGHT!
8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTdrama + @StreamOnMax!
TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/cvwBQtHnnN
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 1, 2025
Original: AEW President Tony Khan has announced a rematch between Julia Hart and Queen Aminata for tonight’s AEW Collision. The two faced each other on last week’s episode, which Hart won. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole
* FTR vs. Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly
* Big Bill & Bryan Keith vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Bandido
* Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata
* Swerve Strickland vs. Clark Connors
* We’ll hear from Kenny Omega
* An update on Toni Storm
TONIGHT
Saturday #AEWCollision
Oakland, CA
8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT + MAX
Julia Hart vs Queen Aminata 2@TheJuliaHart collides vs @amisylle in a rematch from last Saturday Night’s fantastic hard-hitting fight!
Saturday Collision
8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTdrama + @StreamOnMax!
TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/WOJfNufk0e
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 1, 2025
