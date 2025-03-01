UPDATED: Two Matches Added to Tonight’s AEW Collision

UPDATE: Tony Khan has also announced a match between Swerve Strickland and Clark Connors for tonight’s AEW Collision.

TONIGHT

Saturday #AEWCollision

8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + MAX@swerveconfident vs @ClarkConnors NJPW’s Clark Connors is in AEW for a fight!

Before his bout vs @KingRicochet next Sunday, Swerve Strickland will fight Connors TONIGHT! 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTdrama + @StreamOnMax!

TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/cvwBQtHnnN — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 1, 2025

Original: AEW President Tony Khan has announced a rematch between Julia Hart and Queen Aminata for tonight’s AEW Collision. The two faced each other on last week’s episode, which Hart won. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole

* FTR vs. Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly

* Big Bill & Bryan Keith vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Bandido

* Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata

* Swerve Strickland vs. Clark Connors

* We’ll hear from Kenny Omega

* An update on Toni Storm