Julia Hart Recalls When She Came Up With Ideas For AEW Return Vignettes

In an interview with Variety, Julia Hart spoke about the vignettes that aired on AEW television before her return and when she came up with the idea for them. Hart will have her first match in nine months at Fight for the Fallen on Wednesday. She will face Jamie Hayter. Here are highlights:

On when she came up with the vignette ideas: “The first time I got hurt, back in January while I was still champion, I couldn’t wrestle for like five weeks. I had these ideas set for that, but they didn’t make sense at the time because I was still onscreen. I’ve always had these in my back pocket, but I think I didn’t know what they were.”

On working with her editor and photographer Dani Venen: “Dani picks up what I’m saying just like that. Me waking up to the ringing of a phone, the idea at first was a letter, and Dani was like ‘You love ‘The Black Phone’, why don’t you do a black phone?’ I tell her what I’m thinking, and she can make it 10 times better.”

On the inspirations for her character: “I love the ‘Kill Bill’ movies because of how Beatrix holds herself. She’s so badass. I love that. I love ‘Wednesday,’ obviously. Stevie Nicks, too. ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ in the Netflix series, how she has an attitude and she’s sassy and she’s young. I call myself the ‘Princess of the Black Throne’ instead of the ‘Queen’ because I feel like princesses are more naive. I still have a lot to learn, I still have so much more to go. I’m just a couple years into wrestling. Learning more in-ring wise, and figuring out people’s brains better, because I love to be the keeper of secrets. Figuring people out, figuring out their weaknesses, how to tear them down and beat them.”

On who she wants to face: “Definitely Mercedes (Moné), she has my title. Probably Willow (Nightingale) too, she took the belt from me. I’ve never worked with Mariah (May), I’ve never worked with Toni (Storm). I would love to work with Serena Deeb, I think she’s someone I could learn a lot from in the ring.”