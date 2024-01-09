Julia Hart On Which Wrestlers She Looked Up To When She Was Younger

Julia Hart recently discussed which wrestling stars she looked up to when she was growing up as a fan. The AEW TBS Champion spoke with Busted Open Radio and named the women’s wrestlers that she was inspired by as well as her favorite male wrestler growing up. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On which women stars she looked up to: “I would say when I was younger, two of my two biggest that I looked up to the most was AJ Lee and Alexa Bliss. I feel like I kind of resemble a lot of them sometimes, which is great because I love them so much. I think I do piggyback off of them sometimes because they are my favorites to growing up. So those are definitely the two women I looked up to the most.”

On her favorite male star growing up: “Then for men, Jeff Hardy was always my number one [favorite] growing up. It depends on like the periods of time, because you have favorites and then you move on who is your favorite. Jeff Hardy was always number one. Always loved Shawn Michaels, [and] Edge – now he’s in AEW, which is crazy.”