‘Jumping’ Johnny DeFazio Passes Away At 80

Pittsburgh NBC affiliate WTAE channel 4 reports that ‘Jumping’ Johnny DeFazio, a former four-time WWWF Junior Heavyweight Champion, has passed away at the age of 80. He wrestled from the 1960s to the 1980s, for companies like Spectator Sports and Capitol Sports (which eventually became WWWF, then WWF). While in the WWWF, he also won the International Tag Team titles with Geeto Mongol.

After retiring, he became a politician, and was longtime member of the Allegheny County Council, as well as the former President of the same council.

