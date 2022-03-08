Jungle Boy Is Excited to See What Tony Khan Does With ROH

– Speaking at the post-fight media conference following AEW Revolution, tag team champion Jungle Boy shared his thoughts on Tony Khan acquiring Ring of Honor (ROH). He stated the following (via Fightful):

“It’s exciting. There is crazy stuff happening now in wrestling that I think, a couple of years ago, you never would have imagined. It’s really cool. It’s going to provide new opportunities for people who don’t work here now, and some people who do work here. I’m excited, like everyone else, to see what exactly that means. I don’t think it can be a bad thing. It’s very cool, Tony is making big moves, he’s all about that. He’s continuing to push forward, I think that’s neat.”

At AEW Revolution, Jungle Boy and tag team partner Luchasaurus retained their titles over reDRagon and The Young Bucks. Tony Khan announced the acquisition of ROH last week on AEW Dynamite.