Jungle Boy on Promos Being a Weak Part of His Game

– Busted Open Radio recently interviewed AEW wrestler Jungle Boy this week ahead of his AEW World title match against Kenny Omega. Jungle Boy will challenge for the title live tonight on TNT. During the interview, he addressed never being super into wrestling promos and how they are a weaker part of his game. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I’m not a promo guy at all. That’s never been something I’m super into, probably because I’m not great at it and I haven’t done a lot of. I can definitely feel that’s a weak point in my game. I would like to improve that. Just be a better well-rounded wrestler altogether. Every time they ask me to do it, I kind of duck and run away so I don’t have to. A lot of people give me advice here and there. Actually, our producer Jess Palombo has helped me a lot because she’s there all day filming people. When the time comes to buckle down and get good at it, there are a lot of people who will be able to help.”