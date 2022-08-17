Jungle Boy On Being Ready After Christian Cage’s Heel Turn, Coming Up With a Plan

Jungle Boy outsmarted Christian Cage and was ready after Cage’s turned on him, and he recently discussed coming up with his plan to deal with the situation. When Cage turned on Jungle Boy on the June 15th episode of Dynamite, Luchasaurus appeared to join Cage’s side. However, that turned out to be a ruse when Jungle Boy returned at AEW Fyter Fest and Luchasaurus showed his true colors, siding with his tag team partner.

Jungle Boy recently spoke with Steven’s Wrestling Journey and detailed how he and Luchasaurus decided on their plan after the turn, noting that he didn’t want Luchasaurus to mete out the revenge that he himself wanted to unleash.

“I spent a lot of time with Christian when we were friends, and I learned a lot about the way he thinks and works,” Jungle Boy said (per Fightful). “That’s a guy who thinks he’s always one step ahead. I knew, as soon as he turned, I needed to be two steps ahead of him.”

He continued, “I talked to Luchasaurus and discussed it and I knew Christian would be thinking, ‘this guy is going to come kill me.’ I said, ‘Here’s the thing, I know you can beat him up day one, but I need you to save that for me. Nobody is going to beat him up before I do.’ We came up with this plan, we tricked him, and we kept him right where we needed to have him until I got back. It worked out pretty well because people were surprised on the other side when it was revealed.”