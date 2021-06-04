Jungle Boy On the Return of Fans To AEW Events, If The Pandemic Affected His Push

Jungle Boy spoke in the post-AEW Double or Nothing media scrum about the full return of fans, if the pandemic affected his push and more. Jungle Boy won the Casino Battle Royale at the PPV and spoke after the event, and you can check out some highlights below per Wrestling Inc:

On having the fans back at Double or Nothing: “That’s great dude. It’s a completely different game now that the people are back. At first when the fans disappeared it felt really weird and awkward to do. And then over the past, I don’t know how long it’s been but more than a year, I kind of got used to that and forgot what it was like. So to step out there for the first time and to hear that amount of noise was just nuts. It kind of feels like we’re starting over again for the first time. It’s great.”

On whether AEW waited until fans were back to give him a push: “I’m not fully sure about that. I feel like through the pandemic I had some pretty cool moments. I got to wrestle Cody, which felt like a really big one for me. It was super cool but in a way it was a bummer to do it in front of an empty arena. That’s something I would’ve loved to do with all these people here.

“I feel like I’ve improved a lot in the time though, of the pandemic. And you know, I guess it’s been frustrating at points wanting to succeed a little more. But I think it’s all kind of aligning at the right time. And I wouldn’t trade tonight for the whole world, so I’m really happy with the way it’s all turned out.”