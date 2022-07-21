Jungle Boy Returns, Re-Allies With Luchasaurus On AEW Dynamite

Jungle Boy is back on AEW TV with his sights set on Christian Cage, and Luchasaurus is back on his side. Wednesday night’s Fyter Fest week two-themed episode of Dynamite saw Jungle Boy make his first appearance since Cage turned on him on the June 15th episode of Dynamite after he and Luchasaurus lost the AEW World Tag Team Titles to the Young Bucks.

Jungle Boy appeared after Cage and Luchasaurus picked up a win over the Varsity Blondes, coming back with a chair in hand. While Luchasaurus made a show of standing in the way, he stepped aside and Jungle Boy chased Christian away.

Look who's back, with chair in hand: it's Jungle Boy! And Luchasaurus looks torn! #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/9ZwHHLybTC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022