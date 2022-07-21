wrestling / News
Jungle Boy Returns, Re-Allies With Luchasaurus On AEW Dynamite
Jungle Boy is back on AEW TV with his sights set on Christian Cage, and Luchasaurus is back on his side. Wednesday night’s Fyter Fest week two-themed episode of Dynamite saw Jungle Boy make his first appearance since Cage turned on him on the June 15th episode of Dynamite after he and Luchasaurus lost the AEW World Tag Team Titles to the Young Bucks.
Jungle Boy appeared after Cage and Luchasaurus picked up a win over the Varsity Blondes, coming back with a chair in hand. While Luchasaurus made a show of standing in the way, he stepped aside and Jungle Boy chased Christian away.
Look who's back, with chair in hand: it's Jungle Boy! And Luchasaurus looks torn! #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/9ZwHHLybTC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022
Luchasaurus has made his choice and Christian Cage is livid! Tune in to #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/kjZC30h4tW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022
