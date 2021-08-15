Jungle Boy Reveals How His Relationship With Anna Jay Started, Talks Working With Christian Cage In AEW

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Jungle Boy discussed working with Christian Cage in AEW, how his relationship with Anna Jay started, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jungle Boy on wanting to work with Jake Atlas after his WWE release: “My best friend is Jake Atlas. He just got laid off this last round of layoffs, and so far I’ve had some of the best matches of my career with him, a lot of those being on the indies. So I think for me it would be cool to be able to do that again on a bigger stage maybe. Fingers crossed.”

On working with Christian Cage in AEW: “That just came about kinda organically. That was not really in the books, I don’t think. We were both a part of this battle royal at Double or Nothing, and I think that was supposed to be where it ended. And then we just had this cool connection. I feel some weird connection to him, and he’s a really cool guy. He’s a quiet guy. When he first came around he didn’t really say a lot and I wasn’t really sure what he thought of the whole thing. And I feel like I’m not always the most talkative guy either, so I got that. But over time, he’s opened up and we started talking more, and now, we’ve kind of been put together. It’s really cool because he kinda has all the pieces I feel like I’m missing as a wrestler. In terms of the style that I’ve tried to emulate is a lot more new-school and all about crazy stuff, moves, and all that, which I love, I’m all about that. But I feel like more with how he puts his matches together and just the way he thinks about things is so different than everyone in my age range or experience level. So it’s cool to be able to get that from him and pair it with what I’m doing.”

On going public with his relationship with Anna Jay: “I had that picture for a minute, I was sitting on it. I knew it was going to go out at some point. I remember waiting, I actually didn’t want to put it out before I wrestled Kenny Omega because I didn’t want anything to take away from the match I was going to have since I was stoked about that. We actually took that the night of Double or Nothing after I won the battle royal. And then yeah, after I wrestled Kenny, I felt like I just had one of the best matches of my life with one of the best wrestlers in the world, so I thought, ‘Right now, I might as well.'”

On how their relationship started: “I feel like it’s not as cute as you’d want it to be. It was a weird year, very strange. I think she came in at a time where I was at home for a couple of months, they weren’t bringing people from California and she lived in Georgia, so she got in the fold somehow. And then when I came back, she was there. I met her, thanks to Joey Janela, playing beer pong at a company BBQ. Joey asked me to be his partner and we played against her and Alan Angels. We were playing beer pong, but I could see some googly eyes over there a little bit. I was like ‘OK, that’s interesting.’ And I remember later that night, Sonny Kiss actually coming up to me, kind of grinning, saying ‘I need to tell you something.’ I’m like ‘I already know.’ We kind of just started hanging out. It was strange because I’d see her once every two weeks because that was the taping schedule. It was like a weird way to get to know someone. We’re also at work and there’s a lot going on. It was cool. We got to know each other and all that. And then, you know how these things go kind of, one thing turned to another, and somehow here we are.”

