Jungle Boy Says AEW Full Gear Match Is Biggest of His Career

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Jungle Boy said his match with Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear will be the biggest match of his career. Here are highlights:

On why this match is important: “I’ve got to wrestle for some championships. I’ve just been in there with a lot of the best wrestlers in the world, but this one for me has the most history behind it. There’s an emotional tension in there. The fact that it’s in a steel cage kind of just amplifies the entire thing. I think as far as a singles match in AEW so far, I would say this is the biggest one for me.”

On steel cage matches in AEW: “I was talking to The Young Bucks and apparently the way our cage is built is pretty unique because of the size of it. It’s particularly tall. Everyone says it’s super tall once you get up there. The distance between the ropes and the cage is bigger than usual. I watched the first AEW cage match, which was Wardlow and Cody. I’m not even as big as Cody, but that was a dynamic of a bigger guy taking on a smaller guy, and that’s obviously what’s going on here. I wanted to get a feel of how that went for him. It looked a little rough. I’ve never had a cage match before. I imagine it’s going to hurt a fair bit, but I think it’s going to be worth it because I think this is really the only way that I can accomplish what I need to accomplish.”

On the feud with Christian and Luchasaurus: “I felt good about it. The thing I wish had not happened was that Christian had not got hurt because I feel like that slowed the momentum in a way. I felt things were getting so hot and it was so fresh then. I personally really wanted to have that match [with Cage], and I think people really wanted to see it. We are going to do it one day, 100 percent. Whenever he’s cleared and ready to come back, I want him at 100 percent and I want to have the match that I think we all deserve. Obviously, it threw a little bit of a curve ball at us, him not really being cleared, but I’m happy with how it’s going.”