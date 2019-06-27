Jungle Boy Says Chris Jericho Would Be His Dream Match

In an interview with Fightful, Jungle Boy revealed that if he had won the Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing, he would have wanted to have faced Chris Jericho, because Jericho is a dream match for him. Here are highlights:

On wanting to face Jericho: “I mean either way, that’s kind of a dream match. I mean Chris Jericho for obvious reasons: he’s been around, he’s done so much. He’s arguably the greatest of all-time so that right there is amazing and Kenny Omega, obviously newer than Chris Jericho. He really excited me about wrestling again, and either way, both of those would be dream matches.”

On PWG: “I’ve done three [shows] there so far. The first one for me, that was just like, I felt like I’d made it almost because PWG is like what I dream about. So that was amazing. The second one I got to do it with Jake Atlas who’s one of my best friends. It’s always great to be able to share it, and the last one I did was a super fun match with Puma King. Honestly pretty much every moment in PWG is a special one.”

On his match with David Arquette: “It’s awesome. It’s really comforting to have all these people — and these people don’t really know me. They’re a fan of what I do and all that but to have them offer me that genuine support, it’s really nice.”

On independent wrestlers being signed by ROH, NJPW, WWE and AEW: “I think this is an opportunity for new growth. A lot of the people who have been independent stars are obviously leaving to do other things, and while that is kind of sad, it makes room for the next generation to come up and fill those spots and it’ll be tough, but [there’s] kind of a cycle that has to repeat and there’s another batch of guys coming right along.”