Jungle Boy Says His Father Knew He Would Be A Success In Wrestling

In an interview with Sporting News, Jungle Boy said that his father Luke Perry always knew he would be a success in wrestling and that he thinks he would be proud of him today. Here are highlights:

On being a part of AEW and on TNT: “It’s crazy honestly. It’s super exciting because it is the first show. For me, it’s something I’ve always dreamed of. I’ve always thought of all this happening in the future and not this early on in my career. It’s been a pretty quick rise and not as you had seen in the early days when guys had to go through hoops to get to the biggest stage.”

On sharing the locker room with the talent of AEW: “It’s cool for me to be in a locker room with guys that are already icons in the pro wrestling. To be honest, I don’t watch much wrestling during my downtime. The guys who got me into watching pro wrestling were The Young Bucks, Cody and Kenny Omega. Those were the only guys I watched foa whilele. To be able to share a locker room, pick their brains on what to and not to do and get better in every single match is breathtaking and one I will never take for granted.”

On what his father would think: “Luckily, he was here for the first huge splash. To be honest, my dad always told me it was coming. When I got down on myself, he would always remind me to stay positive and continue the path that I’m on. I think he’d really dig it and be very proud of me.”​