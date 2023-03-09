wrestling / News
Jungle Boy Segment Announced For AEW Rampage
March 9, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced a segment featuring ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry for Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.
Here’s the updated lineup:
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Preston Vance
* Nyla Rose vs. Riho
* Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti
* The Acclaimed vs. TBA
* We’ll hear from ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry
After putting things to rest with @Christian4Peeps in #theFinalBurial, what’s next for @boy_myth_legend, we’ll hear from Jack Perry TOMORROW night on #AEWRampage @ 10pm ET / 9pm CT on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/fGnHOR4tQn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2023