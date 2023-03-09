Jungle Boy Segment Announced For AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a segment featuring ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry for Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Here’s the updated lineup:

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Preston Vance

* Nyla Rose vs. Riho

* Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti

* The Acclaimed vs. TBA

* We’ll hear from ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry