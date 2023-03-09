wrestling / News

Jungle Boy Segment Announced For AEW Rampage

March 9, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a segment featuring ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry for Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Here’s the updated lineup:

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Preston Vance
* Nyla Rose vs. Riho
* Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti
* The Acclaimed vs. TBA
* We’ll hear from ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading