Jungle Boy Training For Chris Jericho Match on AEW Dynamite (Video)

December 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Fyter Fest Jungle Boy

– Jungle Boy knows the importance of his match with Chris Jericho at AEW Dynamite is, and he’s training hard for it. The Jurassic Express member shared a video of him training for the match, as you can see below.

Jungle Boy and Jericho will meet in a non-title, 10 minute time limit match at this week’s show.

