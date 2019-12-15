wrestling / News
Jungle Boy Training For Chris Jericho Match on AEW Dynamite (Video)
– Jungle Boy knows the importance of his match with Chris Jericho at AEW Dynamite is, and he’s training hard for it. The Jurassic Express member shared a video of him training for the match, as you can see below.
Jungle Boy and Jericho will meet in a non-title, 10 minute time limit match at this week’s show.
View this post on Instagram
I’ve never trained so hard for anything in my life. Thanks to all the people who have helped me get ready for this moment these last two weeks. @lemonperry @dannydrone_ @bitton710 @iamjakeatlas @otherrayrosas @luchasaurus @realmarkostunt @johnhennigan @davidarquette @royceisaacs my friends Jose and Pancho. And most of all, thank you @chrisjerichofozzy , for bringing the best out of me. We’re 4 days away. Let’s dance. ⏱ @allelitewrestling @aewontnt @qfactory_music @trainingmask #trainingmask #bangenergy
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses Chavo Guerrero & Big Show Getting Into A Backstage Fight At A Smackdown Taping in 2004
- Corey Graves Responds To Angry Fans Over His KENTA Comment
- Austin Aries Discusses TNA Moment Where He Put His Crotch In Christy Hemme’s Face, His Conversations With Hemme After the Incident, Mark Madden’s Role
- Jim Ross Discusses Ric Flair Throwing A Punch At Mick Foley Backstage at RAW in 2004, Describes The Fight