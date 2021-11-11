wrestling / News
Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish & More Set For Friday’s AEW Rampage
November 10, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has announced the matches for this week’s AEW Rampage, featuring Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish and more. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:
* Lumberjack Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy
* Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish
A HUGE week ahead for #AEW:
–#AEWRampage LIVE Friday at 10/9c on TNT
-Countdown to #AEWFullGear Friday at 10/11c on TNT
–#AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/Z120IikgBH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2021
