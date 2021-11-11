wrestling / News

Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish & More Set For Friday’s AEW Rampage

November 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage

AEW has announced the matches for this week’s AEW Rampage, featuring Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish and more. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* Lumberjack Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy
* Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish

