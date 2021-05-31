Jungle Boy vs. JD Drake and Seven Other Matches Set For AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced eight matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation at 7 PM ET on Youtube. They include:

* Jungle Boy (w/ Jurassic Express) vs. JD Drake (w/ The Wingmen)

* Tay Conti vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* Jack Evans (w/ Angelico) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/ Alex Abrahantes)

* Big Swole & Red Velvet vs. Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) & The Bunny (w/ HFO)

* Thunder Rosa vs. Reka Tehaka

* The Acclaimed vs. The Tate Twins

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Robyn Renegade

* Varsity Blonds vs. Chaos Project

You can find spoilers for tonight’s show here.