Jungle Boy vs. JD Drake and Seven Other Matches Set For AEW Dark: Elevation

May 31, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced eight matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation at 7 PM ET on Youtube. They include:

* Jungle Boy (w/ Jurassic Express) vs. JD Drake (w/ The Wingmen)
* Tay Conti vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* Jack Evans (w/ Angelico) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/ Alex Abrahantes)
* Big Swole & Red Velvet vs. Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) & The Bunny (w/ HFO)
* Thunder Rosa vs. Reka Tehaka
* The Acclaimed vs. The Tate Twins
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Robyn Renegade
* Varsity Blonds vs. Chaos Project

