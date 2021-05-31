wrestling / News
Jungle Boy vs. JD Drake and Seven Other Matches Set For AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced eight matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation at 7 PM ET on Youtube. They include:
* Jungle Boy (w/ Jurassic Express) vs. JD Drake (w/ The Wingmen)
* Tay Conti vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* Jack Evans (w/ Angelico) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/ Alex Abrahantes)
* Big Swole & Red Velvet vs. Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) & The Bunny (w/ HFO)
* Thunder Rosa vs. Reka Tehaka
* The Acclaimed vs. The Tate Twins
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Robyn Renegade
* Varsity Blonds vs. Chaos Project
Fresh off #AEW #DoubleOrNothing, #AEWDark Elevation has 8 big matches TONIGHT – 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
–@boy_myth_legend 🆚 @RealJDDrake
–@TayConti_ 🆚 #AshleyDAmboise
–@JackEvans711 🆚 @PENTAELZEROM
–@SwoleWorld+@Thee_Red_Velvet 🆚 @NylaRoseBeast+@AllieWrestling pic.twitter.com/Mw6F0J8U6A
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2021
You can find spoilers for tonight’s show here.