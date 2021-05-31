wrestling / News

Jungle Boy Wins Casino Battle Royale At Double or Nothing (Clips)

May 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Double or Nothing Jungle Boy

Jungle Boy has an AEW Championship match in his future, winning the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing. The Jurassic Express member won the battle royale at Sunday’s PPV, last eliminating Christian Cage. You can see clips from the match, which also saw Lio Rush’s AEW debut, below.

