Jungle Boy Wins Casino Battle Royale At Double or Nothing (Clips)
Jungle Boy has an AEW Championship match in his future, winning the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing. The Jurassic Express member won the battle royale at Sunday’s PPV, last eliminating Christian Cage. You can see clips from the match, which also saw Lio Rush’s AEW debut, below.
Our live coverage of AEW Double or Nothing is here.
