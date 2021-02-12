Jungle Fight Set For This Week’s MLW Fusion

Major League Wrestling has announced that there will be a ‘Jungle Fight’ on this week’s episode of MLW Fusion, with Mil Muertes vs. Savio Vega. Here is the press release:

Mil Muertes clashes with Savio Vega in Jungle Fight at Filthy Island

Journey to Filthy Island this Wednesday as Tom Lawlor promotes his first fight card

HAWAII — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced the first-ever Azteca Jungle Fight: Mil Muertes vs. Savio Vega for this Wednesday, February 17 at 7pm ET on Tom Lawlor’s Filthy Island MLW special, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Filthy Island will be simulcasted from TWO locations this Wednesday night.

Viewers will not only see prizefights from paradise but journey into the dangerous jungles deep inside the Yucatan Peninsula. We may just possibly witness the wrath of the new owner of Promociones Dorado unleashed as he sends Mil Muertes to fight Savio Vega in a “glorious offering of violence”.

It appears Tom Lawlor is repaying the favor for the Filthy Screwjob by making this match for Filthy Island, with Lawlor signing this match earlier this week.

Following Savio Vega rejecting Azteca Underground’s offer to buy IWA Puerto Rico, Salina de la Renta, on behalf of her new “El Jefe” states the offer was not optional.

“Now, you will pay in making the ultimate sacrifice,” said de la Renta. “My employer will take GREAT delight in watching the Man of a Thousand Deaths sacrifice the ‘Pride of Puerto Rico’…. The ground of the new temple must be consecrated with blood and with that sacrifice, there will be a ‘gift from the gods’ as Mil Muertes is made into a KING…. A king of death.”

This Wednesday Savio will not be on Filthy Island, but on sacred Aztec grounds as he fights Muertes in an Azteca Jungle Fight!

Will there be bloodshed at the feet of the Aztec temples?

Find out this Wednesday on Tom Lawlor’s Filthy Island at 7pm ET on YouTube.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•King of Knockouts 2: Low Ki vs. King Mo

•Azteca Jungle Fight: Mil Muertes vs. Savio Vega

Also scheduled: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, NOT the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.