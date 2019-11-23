Jungle Grrrl Thinks the Evolution of WOW Has Been Amazing, Praises the Work of Jungle Boy

– Wrestling Epicenter recently interviewed WOW star Jungle Grrrl, who discussed WOW Women of Wrestling and more. Below are some highlights from the interview.

Jungle Grrrl on the evolution of WOW: “I think it is amazing. I think the evolution of WOW from what we started 20 years ago to where we are now—and it is not even the pinnacle—but, I think it really is what David McLane’s vision was 20 years ago. What he wanted to see. The difference is now, everybody that is on board is in mutual agreement on the vision that David had 20 years ago. The talent pool also now is a lot different and that is spectacular. It was difficult to find, back then, let alone a handful of women that were doing then what we’re doing now. Now, we have a roster of 30 women! And I would have to agree that I am having the best wrestling of my 20 year career. My hat is off to the women that I get to compete with as well as to all of wrestling and women’s wrestling. I think what we have right now is a beautiful thing and it is just going to keep getting better.”

Jungle Grrrl on the problems with the WOW Unleashed show in 2001: “Unfortunately, that was the difference between the vision that David McLane had and the investors that we had on the time. They were kind of butting heads on the creative and the financial. That is one thing I have to say about David McLane. He has been unwavering in his vision for WOW over the years. He’s taken a lot of ‘no’s.’ There were a lot of TV deals that were out there, but with a different vision that we could have had and he turned them down. As a result, we are where we are today and as a result, the product is so much greater than it was back then. Sometimes you have to take two steps forward and take one step back. I think, in that case, the step back was a lot longer than any of us had anticipated, but that allowed David the opportunity to get the backers that share his vision that we have now—Jeanie Buss included. They want to create something extraordinary.”

Jungle Grrrl on the WOW product surpassing Impact Wrestling on AXS TV: “You know, I don’t know, truth be told. I think that we are two very different products. I think the viewer is smart enough to understand that. There are those that say that one character is a face on one show but a heel on another, but I think the consumer is smart enough to tell the difference. I can’t sit and watch Impact with my son. There are things on their show that are just not age appropriate. I think we both have good shows. I think ours far surpasses Impact in production quality, but that is not a decision for me to make. That is a decision for David and for AXS to make as far as what is best for WOW, Impact, and what is best for AXS. I don’t think one hurts the other. Time will tell. I think it becomes about ego at that time. It becomes if someone doesn’t want to share. If Impact says, ‘Well, we don’t want to be on the same network as WOW.’ Well, shame on them. Time will tell.”

Her thoughts on Jungle Boy: “You know, I think he’s extraordinary! I really like him. We started using Jungle Boy for my son when we put him on WOW. We were using Jungle Boy when I’m not even sure he was at an age that he could wrestle, but I think he’s great. I love that he’s using it. [Laughs] I think it just brings new light to Jungle Grrrl, Jungle Boy, and the whole Jungle genre!”