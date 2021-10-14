Junior dos Santos on Facing Cain Velasquez in Wrestling, Dan Lambert Wants Velasquez to Join Them

– During a recent interview with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Dan Lamber and Junior dos Santos discussed the former UFC heavyweight champion making his upcoming pro wrestling debut. On this week’s AEW Dynamite, JDS will team with Men of the Year against Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and Sammy Guevara. During the chat, JDS was asked about Cain Velasquez possibly facing him again in the pro wrestling ring, but American Top Team founder Dan Lambert suggested Velasquez join him and JDS instead. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Junior dos Santos on facing former UFC rival Cain Velasquez in a wrestling ring: “You know what, as soon as I start feeling good about that, I thought about that. Maybe we can have the fourth one. Cain Valesquez was trying to do this as well. You never know. I’m not going to set goals right now for me. I’m just on the wave and I want to enjoy everything and give the best of me to have good performances over there and whatever happens is going to be good.”

Dan Lambert on Cain Velasquez possibly joining his group: “I’ll throw a possibility out there, maybe Cain Velasquez is a real old-school wrestling fan and instead of looking for a fourth fight with Junior, maybe he wants to join the good guys and help us smoke these idiots.”

JDS makes his AEW debut on a special Saturday edition of AEW Dynamite on Saturday, October 16. It will air live on TNT.