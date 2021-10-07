Junior Dos Santos In Six-Man Tag Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Junior dos Santos is set to make his AEW in-ring debut, competing in a six-man tag team match on next week’s AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, it was announced that the former UFC champion will team with Men of the Year against CHris Jericho, Jake Hager, and Sammy Guevara.

The match was made after Dan Lambert’s American Top Team attacked Sammy Guevara following Guevara’s successful TNT Title defense against Bobby Fish. Dan Lambert said that Jorge Masvidal, who took out Jericho with a flying knee on Rampage, will be in his team’s corner.

AEW Dynamite takes place on Saturday next week due to NHL season beginning on TNT next Wednesday.