Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 Gets Stipulation
The Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 will be contested as a Tokyo Terror Ladder Match. NJPW announced that the match, which sees the Intergalactic Jet Setters defend their titles against the Ichiban Sweet Boys, Catch 2/2, and Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney, will be the first ladder match ever in the Tokyo Dome.
The announcement reads as follows:
Tokyo Terror Ladder Match hits Wrestle Kingdom!
Tokyo Dome first at WK19
What was already a chaotic scene for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships has gotten even more hectic, as a massive stipulation has been added to January 4.
After a tag team preview in Korakuen Hall for Ichiban Sweet Boys and the Intergalactic Jet Setters saw Clark Connors and Drilla Moloney get involved with steel chairs, Catch 2/2 joined the mix. Soon chairs were joined by tables and ladders, prompting Kosei Fujita to suggest that as Super Jr. Tag League winners, he and Robbie Eagles were willing to make use of all the hardware in the Tokyo Dome. KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight accepted, and now a Tokyo Terror Ladder Match is set for Wrestle Kingdom 19!
Everything is legal, as the winners will have to retrieve the junior tag belts hanging from the Tokyo Dome ceiling. In the first ever ladder match in Tokyo Dome history, what carnage could possibly unfurl January 4?
