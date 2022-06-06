Junior Heavyweight Title Match Added To NWA Alwayz Ready

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a junior heavyweight title match for their NWA Alwayz Ready PPV. The event happens on June 11 at the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, TN. Homicide will defend against PJ Hawx. Here’s the updated card:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Matt Cardona (c) vs. Nick Aldis (match will be changed due to Cardona’s injury)

* NWA Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. KiLynn King

* NWA Tag Team Championship: La Rebelion (c) vs. The Commonwealth Collection, Doug Williams & Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. PJ Hawx.

* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c) vs. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kenzie Paige)

* NWA TV Championship: Tyrus (c) (w/ Austin Idol) vs. Matthew Mims

* NWA National Championship: Jax Dane (c) vs. Chris Adonis

* Trevor Murdoch vs. Aron Stevens

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Natalia Markova (w/ Taryn Terrell)

* Ricky & Kerry Morton vs. The Fixers vs. AJ Cazana & TBD

* Bully Ray to be on commentary

* Samuel Shaw to appear