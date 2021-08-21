Jurassic Express Advance to AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Finals on Rampage

Jurassic Express are in the finals of the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament, winning their semifinal match on Rampage. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy beat Private Party to adfance to the finals, where they will face the winners of the Varsity Blonds vs. the Lucha Bros.

The winner of the finals will go on to face the Young Bucks at AEW All Out for the titles.