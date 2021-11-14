wrestling / News

Jurassic Express and Christian Defeat the Superkliq At AEW Full Gear (Pics, Video)

November 13, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The two trios teams battled all over the ringside area, but it was Jurassic Express and Christian Cage who won the Falls Count Anywhere match at AEW Full Gear. The match ended after Jungle Boy hit Matt Jackson with a con-chair-to, following a wild brawl that included many dives and weapons. The two have been feuding for months, going back to All Out when Adam Cole debuted for the company by attacking Jungle Boy. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

