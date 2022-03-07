wrestling / News

Jurassic Express Retain AEW Tag Team Titles In Three-Way Match At AEW Revolution

March 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Revolution Tag Team Title Image Credit: AEW

Jurassic Express had quite the fight on their hands, but they were able to hold onto their AEW World Tag Team Championships at Revolution. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus defeated reDRagon and the Young Bucks, who initially worked together against the champions before that broke down, allowing Jurassic Express to win the match. You can see some clips below from the match.

