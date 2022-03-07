wrestling / News
Jurassic Express Retain AEW Tag Team Titles In Three-Way Match At AEW Revolution
Jurassic Express had quite the fight on their hands, but they were able to hold onto their AEW World Tag Team Championships at Revolution. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus defeated reDRagon and the Young Bucks, who initially worked together against the champions before that broke down, allowing Jurassic Express to win the match. You can see some clips below from the match.
Our live coverage for AEW Revolution is here.
#reDRagon are here at #AEWRevolution and we are LIVE on PPV! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.)! pic.twitter.com/cjsPXelyfl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
Your #AEW World Tag Team Champions @boy_myth_legend and @luchasaurus! #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.)! pic.twitter.com/qJrzshDv1P
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
.@boy_myth_legend wiping out the competition!#AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV is available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.)! pic.twitter.com/5RBT21rXBk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
Doomsday Device by @boy_myth_legend wiping out Nick Jackson of the @youngbucks! #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV right now! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.) pic.twitter.com/nhWGmDqRhY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
Can @boy_myth_legend survive this onslaught by #reDRagon? #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV right now! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.) pic.twitter.com/Qr4Y0ME2jO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
The @youngbucks on fire in this #AEW World Tag Team Championship match! #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV right now! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.) pic.twitter.com/cSZmvqlKvI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
.@boy_myth_legend and @luchasaurus showing us why they are the #AEW World Tag Team Champions!#AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV right now! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.) pic.twitter.com/JYvviKKM2O
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
