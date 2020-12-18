Jurassic Express Talk Jungle Boy’s Match With Chris Jericho, Marko Stunt’s AEW TV Debut

Jurassic Express stopped by the AEW Unrestricted podcast and discussed Jungle Boy’s match with Chris Jericho, Marko Stunt’s TV debut and more. The show sent along a few quick highlights from their appearance; you can check out the full video and some highlights below:

Jungle Boy on his match with Jericho: “I feel like the second I touched Chris, I became a better wrestler. It sounds dramatic, but literally by the end of that match, my whole perspective and everything on wrestling was different.”

Marko Stunt on his AEW TV debut against Lucha Bros: “That was probably the most nerve-wracking match I’ve ever had because we had to put it together so quickly and so on point because it’s the Lucha Brothers, and it’s our TV debut.”

Jungle Boy on watching Marko Stunt wrestle: “Marko is my favorite person to watch wrestle. They probably don’t have the camera on us, but we stand there on the apron, me and Luchasaurus, just smiling and laughing so hard because my favorite thing is when Marko gets hit a little bit hard, you can see his face just change.”