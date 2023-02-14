wrestling / News
Juria Nagano On Training in TJPW, Goals in Wrestling, Potentially Appearing in AEW
Juria Nagano recently weighed in on her training to wrestle in Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, her goals in the industry, a possible AEW appearance and more. Nagano, an actress and karate black belt who debuted with TJPW in March of last year, spoke with Fightful’s Scott Edwards for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below:
On who helped her the most in training to wrestle: “This is Shoko Nakajima-san. It was Ms. Nakajima who taught me wrestling from the very beginning. I respect her because she is cool and fights in the ring.”
On what made her pursue wrestling: “This is because I was scouted by President Sanshiro Takagi. I had rarely seen professional wrestling before, but it looked like fun! I wanted to fight in the ring and become a professional wrestler. ”
On balancing her schedule while training: “I work as a nurse during the day and practice wrestling at night. Then I edit videos before I go to bed. I work in entertainment on the days when I don’t have wrestling matches, and I work without a break. But I enjoy it all, so I don’t want to quit everything.”
On her goals in wrestling: “To become a wrestler who can impress those who watch me, using karate as his greatest weapon.”
On wanting to be part of TJPW’s US debut in March: “Of course! I would love to participate. I would love to show off my Japanese karate skills in the U.S.!”
On her background in karate helping her transition to wrestling: “Of course, it helped. I was able to create my own unique striking techniques. But I also realized that karate and wrestling are completely different. It was the first time for me to compete in front of an audience, so it was a new experience for me.”
On potentially appearing in AEW: “I am interested in AEW, I love the excitement of AEW, the production, everything special.”
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan on What He Would Do If He Owned Another Wrestling Company
- Jeff Jarrett On TNA Threatening To Fine Motor City Machine Guns For Not Blading, Paul Heyman Criticizing TNA In 2008
- Cody Rhodes Is Open To the Idea of WrestleMania Match Becoming a Triple Threat
- Jake Roberts Praises Bray Wyatt’s Work In WWE, Says Wyatt’s Used Advice He Gave