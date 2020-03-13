– AEW announced that Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy will team up to face The Butcher & The Blade on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

As previously reported, AEW Dynamite was moved from Rochester, NY to Jacksonville, FL after New York banned mass gatherings.

Also scheduled for Wednesday’s Dyanmite:

* Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends

* The reveal of The Dark Order’s The Exalted One

* The Inner Circle vs. The Elite in six-man action with the winners receiving the advantage for Blood & Guts.