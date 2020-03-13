wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Added To AEW Dynamite
March 13, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW announced that Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy will team up to face The Butcher & The Blade on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.
As previously reported, AEW Dynamite was moved from Rochester, NY to Jacksonville, FL after New York banned mass gatherings.
Also scheduled for Wednesday’s Dyanmite:
* Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends
* The reveal of The Dark Order’s The Exalted One
* The Inner Circle vs. The Elite in six-man action with the winners receiving the advantage for Blood & Guts.
Next week in #AEWJacksonville it's #JurassicExpress vs. The Butcher & the Blade at @dailysplace!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/x3XYHytrnt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 13, 2020
