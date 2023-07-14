wrestling / News
Jushin Liger To Attend Tomorrow Night’s AEW Collision
In a post on Twitter, Jushin Liger revealed that he is flying to Calgary to attend tomorrow night’s AEW Collision.
He wrote: “I am at Haneda Airport now. From now on, I will go to Calgary, Canada via San Francisco. I was invited as a guest at Owen Hart’s memorial tournament ☆ I’m looking forward to Calgary after a long time.”
Liger was invited by Tony Khan, who previously said he wanted Liger to be present for the Owen Hart Cup finals. Both the men’s and women’s finals will happen on tomorrow night’s show.
Liger retired from the ring in January 2020.
いま羽田空港です。これからサンフランシスコ経由でカナダ・カルガリーまで行ってきます。オーエン・ハート選手のメモリアルトーナメントのゲストに呼ばれました☆久しぶりのカルガリー、楽しみです❤ #カナダ・カルガリー pic.twitter.com/hWpX9FTSpr
— 獣神サンダー・ライガー ☆ Jyushin Thunder Liger (@Liger_NJPW) July 14, 2023
More Trending Stories
- AEW Organizes List of Banned Moves & Spots, Spots That Require Approval by Coaches & Medical Staff
- Jack Perry Says He Won’t Come Back to AEW Without FTW Title Match
- Jeff Jarrett On What Visiting Vince McMahon’s Home Is Like, How He Convinced Karen To Be A Heel
- Booker T Doesn’t Think Kevin Nash Is Hating On LA Knight, Is Giving ‘Constructive Criticism’