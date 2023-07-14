Jushin Liger To Attend Tomorrow Night’s AEW Collision

In a post on Twitter, Jushin Liger revealed that he is flying to Calgary to attend tomorrow night’s AEW Collision.

He wrote: “I am at Haneda Airport now. From now on, I will go to Calgary, Canada via San Francisco. I was invited as a guest at Owen Hart’s memorial tournament ☆ I’m looking forward to Calgary after a long time.”

Liger was invited by Tony Khan, who previously said he wanted Liger to be present for the Owen Hart Cup finals. Both the men’s and women’s finals will happen on tomorrow night’s show.

Liger retired from the ring in January 2020.