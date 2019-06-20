wrestling / News
Jushin Liger Set for CMLL Event July 19, Saying Goodbye to Mexico
– CMLL has announced that wrestling legend Jushin “Thunder ” Liger will be working the upcoming July 19 event for the promotion, which is being promoted as Liger’s “goodbye to Mexico.” As previously reported, Liger is planning to retire from wrestling in January 2020 at the Tokyo Dome.
🇯🇵 LIGER: EL ADIÓS DE MÉXICO EN LA MÉXICO 🔴
Desde el anuncio del retiro de esta Leyenda Japonesa, el público mexicano esperaba con ansias el anuncio de una última presentación, la cual fue confirmada hoy en CMLL Informa.
📍 Arena México
🗓 Viernes 19 de Julio '19
🕣 8:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/a2guFde5u4
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 19, 2019
