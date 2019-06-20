wrestling / News

Jushin Liger Set for CMLL Event July 19, Saying Goodbye to Mexico

June 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jushin Liger

– CMLL has announced that wrestling legend Jushin “Thunder ” Liger will be working the upcoming July 19 event for the promotion, which is being promoted as Liger’s “goodbye to Mexico.” As previously reported, Liger is planning to retire from wrestling in January 2020 at the Tokyo Dome.

