Jushin Liger Comments On WWE Hall of Fame Induction

As we reported earlier today, WWE announced that Jushin Liger was the next inductee into their Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020. Liger has now released a statement to NJPW’s official website.

He said: “Wow! This was really a huge surprise. There are tons of better wrestlers to give this honour to than me. After Antonio Inoki and Tatsumi Fujinami were the first two into the Hall of Fame, for me to be number three is just a huge shock.

That’s not fake humility, I’m not putting up a front. It’s honestly how I feel. I spent my whole career just having fun. I always loved pro-wrestling, and just did what I loved all these years. The thought process was just ‘this sounds like fun, let’s do it’. And then a lot of people were willing to co-operate with me to make things happen. So in that sense, it really feels strange I should be the one to be honoured here.

I know a big ceremony is planned, and as of right now, I’m planning to go. I’m looking forward to seeing KUSHIDA, Shinsuke, and a lot of the foreign wrestlers I know, as well as some of the legends that’ll be there too.

It really is moving to be given such a grand award. I’m quite nervous! I definitely want to live up to the Hall of Fame name, and the reputation that the wrestler Jyushin Thunder Liger had. I’ll definitely be on my best behaviour!

The only other thing is the speech. How are we going to do this? Does it have to be in English? Can I do it in Japanese? Apparently Fujinami wrote a speech, got it translated into English and then practiced it a million times. My kid speaks good English, I might put him to work so I can do the speech in English. Ah, worst comes to it I’ll just do it in Japanese!“