Jushin Liger Doesn’t Want To End His Career On A Sad Note

– At yesterday’s NJPW press conference, Jushin Liger discussed his decision to retire at Wrestle Kingdom 14. Highlights are below.

On Retiring: “Well, I don’t want to end my career on a sad note. I want it to be a happy occasion and have it be a show. Tatsumi Fujinami is the reason I became a pro wrestler, and having fought each other and with each other so many times, adding Sasuke in there makes for something new as a tag team. On the other side, with guys like Otani and Takaiwa, I think we can tear into each other and it’ll be a lot of fun. To be honest, I don’t have many feelings about all this yet, but I think whatever happens, the retirement ceremony will be quieter, so I want to have retirement matches that have everyone on their feet cheering”

On Convincing El Samurai To Corner Him: “I kept on telling him that he should wrestle, but for whatever reason he refused. He was my partner for such a long time though it really wouldn’t be the same if he wasn’t involved, so when it came to the question of having seconds or not with us, I asked him to be mine and he finally caved in and accepted. So to be teaming with the guy who got me into wrestling, old partners, new partners, people I’ve fought against and with, I’m really really happy.”

Liger will team with Tatsumi Fujinami, The Great Sasuke and Tiger Mask to take on Naoki Sano, Shinjiro Ootani, Tatsuhito Takaiwa and Ryusuke Taguchi on Jan. 4