Jushin Liger to Face Brian Pillman Jr. in Six-Man Tag Match at Defy Wrestling Event This Month

– Defy Wrestling has announced that Jushin Liger will face Brian Pillman Jr. in a six-man tag team match set for Defyance Forever. The event is scheduled for August 23 in Tacoma, Washington. You can check out the announcement below.

The match will feature Liger teaming with Karl Fredericks and Alex Coughlin against Brian Pillman Jr. and The Amerikan Gunz (Ethan HD and Mike Santiago). Liger previously had one of the best rivalries in wrestling history against Pillman Jr.’s father, Brian Pillman Sr. Their match at WCW SuperBrawl 2 in February 1992 is an all-time classic and likely one of the greatest matches of all time. Pillman and Liger also had the historic first match ever for the first WCW Monday Nitro TV broadcast.

After the matchup was announced, Pillman Jr. wrote on Twitter, “You will need more than a few Lions to stop me from getting my hands on you Jushin! Ladies and Gentlemen this will be one of the most important matches of my career. To honor my father and the legend @Liger_NJPW is the ultimate fulfillment.”

Earlier last month, 411mania spoke to Brian Pillman Jr. about Jushin Liger and his rivalry with his father during the 411 Interviews Podcast. Pillman stated on the experience of recently meeting Liger, “It was amazing. I gave him a picture of my father and him wrestling together.” Now, Pillman will actually have the chance to get into the ring with Liger and mix it up with him before Liger calls it a career.

Meanwhile, Jushin Liger is continuing his retirement tour for his pro wrestling career. Liger is slated to retire from in-ring competition at the Tokyo Dome in January 2020.

Legend JUSHIN THUNDER LIGER teams with Young Lions Karl Fredericks & Alex Coughlin to battle Brian Pillman Jr and AMERIKAN GUNZ (Ethan HD & Mike Santiago) at DEFY | #Defyance Forever in Tacoma! TIX: https://t.co/DFWDGP0JAR pic.twitter.com/HOfbJDe1CV — DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) August 6, 2019

You will need more than a few Lions to stop me from getting my hands on you Jushin! Ladies and Gentlemen this will be one of the most important matches of my career. To honor my father and the legend @Liger_NJPW is the ultimate fulfillment 🙏 https://t.co/LdN4Xflxh5 — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) August 6, 2019

