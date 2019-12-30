Jushin Liger Will Keep His Mask After Retiring

The big story this weekend will be NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14, which will feature the final two matches of Jushin Liger’s career. While you would think that the legend might unmask when he retires, that will not be the case. In an interview with Tokyo Sports (translation via Twitter user STRIGGA), Liger said that he will keep his mask even when his time in the ring is done.

He said: “If you wear a mask even if you retire, it’s okay to take the name Liger.”

Liger said that he can’t become a “sugao”, which means “real face,” or “unmasked face” in his case. He made his debut with the mask in 1989.

On the first night of Wrestle Kingdom, he will team with Tatsumi Fujinami, The Great Sasuke & Tiger Mask against Naoki Sano, Shinjiro Otani, Tatsuhito Takaiwa & Ryusuke Taguchi. On night two, he will team with Naoki Sano against Ryu Lee & Hiromu Takahashi. A retirement ceremony will be held at New Year Dash, which has sold out.