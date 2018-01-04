Justin Credible Discusses How He Couldn’t Adapt to WWE, Addresses If Any Positives Came Out of His Recent Relapse

– AfterBuzz TV released the latest episode of X-Pac’s X-Pac12360 Podcast, and Justin Credible was the guest for this week. You can check out the video for show and some highlights from this week’s podcast below.

X-Pac on the wrestling debut for Brian Pillman Jr.: “That’s his name man, he was born the son of Brian Pillman, and he lost his father really way to early, carry your dad’s name and carry it proud. And get whatever advantage you can get out of being a Brian Pillman Jr, that’s what I say. I wish Brian Pillman the best and keep an eye on him in the future.”

X-Pac on setting the price to lose his hair: “So down in Mexico, they do the hair matches obviously, so when Triple A (AAA) did Triplemania, I was in that dome cage where you have to escape from the middle up top… the loser loses their hair you know and so they’re going around asking me how much to lose my hair and I’m like, ‘$50,000” … so they ended up getting Kenzo Suzuki for $5,000 to cut his hair … I was like ‘Kenzo, get your money up front buddy.'”

Justin Credible on how he was unable to adapt to the WWE style: “In ECW, I felt really comfortable because we were kind of allowed to just do our own thing and the pressure weren’t on. But I never could adapt to WWE and it wasn’t because of WWE. I think I still carried that Aldo Montoya thing, where I was still the young boy and I always felt that. I took it too far where I wanted to show respect and humility. But I took it to a level where it sounded like, I was beating myself up and it didn’t serve me well. And I really lacked confidence. Anytime I went up there really. You know? And that’s a me thing. I caused that. Nobody else did.”

Justin Credible on the positives he takes from his recent relapse: “This all happened so quick. I was actually doing stuff with Dallas (DDP) prior to this. Just not to this level we were communicating. It’s funny this came through a third party and somebody reached out to Dallas like, “Hey, can you get a hold of PJ?”, and Dallas was like, “I’m already talking to him.”, Long story short a gentleman by the name of Douglas Cartelli. Who works with pro athletes… He is actually going to sponsor me and send me to Atlanta to Dallas’s (DDP) after I have thirty days of clean time to go down there and to go through his program… And because of that, they’re thinking of pairing with this director locally who does documentaries and other films, to possibly shoot a documentary about this whole journey of recovery and hopefully redemption really. It’s a real cool opportunity and at the end of the journey this Douglas wants to open up a facility to train athletes in wellness from all walks of life. So something in Connecticut and kind of wants me to be one the professionals in that facility.”

Justin Credible on meeting Chester Bennington before his passing: “I had the privilege of meeting Chester Bennington from Linkin Park. I got to meet him a couple of times. I met him last year, before he passed away this August. I was actually in treatment in Tampa when I got the news. I can’t say he was a friend and he probably has no clue who I am. But that is not the point, the point is that this guy from the outside looked like he had everything in the world. I communicated through twitter with his wife; he was doing fine days before he killed himself. I think mental health and addiction have a component and work hand in hand and I think mental health has this stigma attached to it.”