Justin Credible Arrested For Assault, Breach of Peace, More

– Justin Credible is in trouble with the law once again, having been arrested on Tuesday for a host of charges. Pro Wrestling Sheet reporets that Credible was charged with misdemeanor assault, breach of peace, criminal mischief and three charges of violating a protection order, and is currently in custody at New Haven Correctional Center under a $50,000 bond.

Credible currently lives with his family, according to the report, although some of the family members in the home have protection orders against him in case something goes down. The site speculates that this is the reason he has three charges of violating a protection order.

Details in the inciting incident aren’t yet available. Credible was arrested in September for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor 3rd degree assault and felony criminal violation of a restraining order, his second arrest in a thirty-day period.