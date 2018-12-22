Justin Credible Opens Up About Missed Opportunities Due To Relapses

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Justin Credible spoke about missing opportunities in his life due to several relapses, his relationship with Diamond Dallas Page and more. Here are highlights:

On his relationship with DDP: “Simply, my personal relationship with Dallas has staved. I’ve spoken to him very recently, but the documentary thing just didn’t fit. It’s hard for me to differentiate, where I am, quite frankly trying to be in recovery. It wasn’t Dallas’ fault. It wasn’t the production company on my end’s fault. It was just different times, different places. It didn’t sync up either business or production-wise. Dallas is a great dude and I have the utmost respect and Dallas is on my side 100 percent. He truly cares about the people he works with and unfortunately we didn’t cross all of the i’s and dot the t’s meaning wrong place, wrong time.”

On his relapses: “For my family, unfortunately, I’ve had opportunities come and go due to my relapses. I’ve gotten clean a number of times and I’ve gone back. [Director] David [Gere] came on the scene and he was able to communicate hope. For me it was more about hope [than those opportunities]. For somebody who’s 45 years old and all he knows in his professional life is pro wrestling… it was like, ‘woah,’ somebody actually cares. Dave and his production company are so on-hand. Working with him is effortless and I felt it was a story that needed to be told. For me, I’m grateful to be given this opportunity to share my story of alcoholism and addiction.”

On why a scene of him being bailed out of jail is in the documentary: “The executive producer Douglas Cartelli actually put up the bond to get Pete out of jail and we shot it. You’ll see in the second trailer, it was such an emotional day that he became frustrated. He sort of snapped in terms of ‘why am I doing this? Is this going to cyclically continue and come back to bite me. There were breaking moments in terms of the producers and the production crew, but of course, our priority was to make sure Pete was okay. We bailed him out as friends and had to sit there all day and wait. That process was arduous and kind of confusing. We had to wait 5-6 hours in front of a prison in New Haven, Connecticut. We decided to get the cameraman there and put it in the documentary because it’s one of the low points. It speaks to where Pete had fallen and where he needs to go.”