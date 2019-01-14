Justin Credible Shares Tweet After Release From Jail

– As previously reported, Justin Credible (PJ Polaco) was arrested last month and brought up on charges of misdemeanor assault, breach of peace, criminal mischief and three charges of violating a protection order, and was in custody at the New Haven Correctional Center under a $50,000 bond. It appears Credible has now been released after he posted the following tweet earlier today.

Wrestlezone reports that Polaco’s wife was tweeting through his social media accounts while he was incarcerated.