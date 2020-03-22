Justin Roberts Comments on Chris Benoit Episode of Dark Side of the Ring, Posts Photo of Him & Benoit

Justin Roberts, who is currently working as an announcer for AEW, posted a photo to Instagram on Saturday of him and Chris Benoit after watching the season two premiere of Dark Side of the Ring which looks at Chris Benoit. Along with the photo, Roberts wrote:

“I just got hit hard by the Chris Benoit episode of @darksideofthering, which was very well done.

This brought back so many memories from that period in time, which were hard to wrap my mind around-then and again, now. Hearing the stories from some of my brothers and sisters who were so close to him, you could feel their pain and it helped tell the story, but also hurt to watch. An IG hug goes out to David, Sandra, Chris, Vickie, Chavo, Dean, Julie etc. It’s such a complex subject that has always been hard to talk about. This is an excellent documentary and I think you get as much information as you can possibly get, for a situation where there can never be enough information to understand how this could have happened.

Part 1 is available to watch right now on @vice YouTube and the full episode will premiere this Tuesday, March 24 at 9PM ET/PT on @vicetv and @CraveCanada”