Justin Roberts Has Officially Signed His AEW Contract

October 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– It’s official: Justin Roberts is All Elite. Roberts noted on Instagram that he has signed his “Khantract” with AEW. Roberts noted that the contract signing comes five years to the week from when he was released from WWE back in 2014.

In the post, which you can see below, Roberts thanks everyone who has supported him as wekk as AEW “for believing in me.”

