Justin Roberts Has Officially Signed His AEW Contract
– It’s official: Justin Roberts is All Elite. Roberts noted on Instagram that he has signed his “Khantract” with AEW. Roberts noted that the contract signing comes five years to the week from when he was released from WWE back in 2014.
In the post, which you can see below, Roberts thanks everyone who has supported him as wekk as AEW “for believing in me.”
View this post on Instagram
Breaking “news”: 5 years to the week when it ended and I thought my final announcement had been made, the Khantract has been signed and it’s officially time to begin, again. Thank you to every one of you who has supported me over the years and asked me to “come back”. And thank you to AEW for believing in me. Tony, Cody, Nick, Matt, Kenny, Brandi, Dana, Chris’ and Co. have created something so special and as a fan and as an announcer, I am beyond excited and HAPPY to be part of it. #ImWithAEW #butonpapernow #BeginAgain #AEW #AEWDynamite #FollowYourDreams and just as importantly #NEVERGIVEUPONYOURDREAMS
