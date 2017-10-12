Justin Roberts Offering eBook Version of ‘Best Seat In The House: Your Backstage Pass Through My WWE Journey’ For $0.99

– The following press release was sent out today regarding ‘Best Seat In The House: Your Backstage Pass Through My WWE Journey,’ by Justin Roberts…

PHOENIX, AZ—October 12, 2017—The best-selling biography Best Seat In The House: Your Backstage Pass Through My WWE Journeyby former announcer Justin Roberts will be on sale this Friday, October 13th 2017 in the U.S. for 24-hours, as an e-book, at the one-time price of $.99 via Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

The biography that Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter called, “A must-read as it’s as honest and insightful a book as there is about WWE and the road in the 00s”-pulls back the curtain in great detail, at the evolution of Justin Roberts chasing his impossible dream as a pro-wrestling fanatic to become a pro-wrestling announcer. Ultimately achieving his dream of making it to World Wrestling Entertainment, Justin reveals his life on the road 52 weeks per year for over a decade- working alongside the biggest names in wrestling at some of the biggest events around the world.

“I am amazed by the readers who have reached out to say that my story has inspired them and helped them open doors on their journey. October 13th will be 3 years since my WWE departure and the fans have continued to show their support. To thank them, I am making the book as affordable as possible in hopes that my story will inspire more people to follow their dreams and realize that anything and everything is truly possible”, said author and former WWE Wrestling host Justin Roberts.

The critically acclaimed, best-selling book (On all 3 platforms: Nielsen Book Scan top 50 best selling hardcover sports title for 10 weeks. Amazon best seller on Kindle and Audible) has been praised by notable journalists and publications worldwide.

“Justin Roberts will always be able to say he ring announced the main event of WrestleMania but he’ll also be able to lay claim to writing what may be the most honest book ever about what it’s like working for World Wrestling Entertainment.” — Mike Johnson, Pro Wrestling Insider

“Justin’s journey covers far more than pro wrestling; he chronicles his life, which includes the highest of highs and lowest of lows, while chasing his dream. But what happens after you finally succeed in running down your dream? Justin shares all of that, and more, in a very uplifting read.” — Justin Barrasso, Sports Illustrated

“In just over 300 pages, Roberts digs into the best and worst moments of his experiences during his time with the WWE, allowing fans an intimate look into the world they and he often obsess about.” — Tim Fiorvanti, ESPN

“He always seemed to be much more than a talented ring announcer as he was a true student of the game, which seemed to be a well kept secret.” — Jim Ross, WWE Hall of Famer

